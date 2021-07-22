Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.20.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$79.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.53. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$34.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.61.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

