Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCBO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

TSE DCBO traded down C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,742. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$68.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.20. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$34.50 and a 52 week high of C$86.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

