Doctors Coin Market Cap Hits $161.99 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $161.99 million and $4.51 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

