Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 0.370-0.520 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.37-0.52 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.