Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share.

DPZ traded up $76.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $547.29. 144,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,088. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $491.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $452.17.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

