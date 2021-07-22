Dora Factory (DORA) Price Tops $4.49 on Top Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.49 or 0.00013906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $8.37 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00049473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00861064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

