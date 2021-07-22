Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 297,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.42% of Dorian LPG worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $507.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

