DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleVerify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DV stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74.

Several brokerages have commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.