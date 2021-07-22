Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 411.60 ($5.38). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.37), with a volume of 718,427 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 432.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -10.33.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

