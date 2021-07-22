Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRX shares. upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

DRX opened at GBX 409.80 ($5.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 432.77. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

