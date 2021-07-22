Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Up 1%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 17,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 2,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRUNF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2308 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

