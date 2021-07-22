DREP 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049826 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00866324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00089219 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars.

