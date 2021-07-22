Drep [new] Trading Down 3.2% This Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $20.56 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00848409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

