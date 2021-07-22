Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,186.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $52,186.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

