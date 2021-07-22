Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

