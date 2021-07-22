DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415,667 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of DuPont de Nemours worth $119,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

