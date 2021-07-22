DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.96 ($49.37).

Several research firms have issued reports on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €39.08 ($45.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.66.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

