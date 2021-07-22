Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Cap of $144,271.60

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $144,271.60 and approximately $53,003.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00225093 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001297 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.80 or 0.00845654 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,417 coins and its circulating supply is 391,169 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

