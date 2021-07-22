e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.43 million and $76.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00372270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,495 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,221 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

