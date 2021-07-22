e-Money Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,257.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $146,257.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00142602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,611.86 or 0.99864959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.