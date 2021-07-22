Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $55.93 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

