Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.78 and last traded at $52.78. 2,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 143,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

