Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.47 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce sales of $96.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.44 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $354.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.44 million to $381.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $359.99 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $429.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of EGLE opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $531.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

