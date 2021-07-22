East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Holdings Cut by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.49% of East Resources Acquisition worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

