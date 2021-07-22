East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.18. 40,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.