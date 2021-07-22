Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EBC stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

