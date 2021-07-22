EasyFi (EASY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $5.59 million and $1.24 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00006867 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00049453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00857969 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About EasyFi

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

