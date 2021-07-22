easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

easyJet stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

