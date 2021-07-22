easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

easyJet stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

