easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

