easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

