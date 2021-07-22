Eaton Vance Management Acquires 104,519 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,519 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of PACCAR worth $106,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,606,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,322,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.08. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.