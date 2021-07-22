Eaton Vance Management Acquires 162 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of Booking worth $164,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

Booking stock opened at $2,194.03 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 128.31, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,253.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

