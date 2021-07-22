Eaton Vance Management Buys 222,006 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,006 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.37% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $152,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

