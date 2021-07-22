Eaton Vance Management Has $106.66 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $106,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,980,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.