Eaton Vance Management Has $115.29 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.37% of Palo Alto Networks worth $115,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,461,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 167,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

PANW opened at $391.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

