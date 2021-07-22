Eaton Vance Management Has $89.08 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.45% of 10x Genomics worth $89,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,569 shares of company stock worth $32,494,752. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.49. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

