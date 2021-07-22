Eaton Vance Management Has $90.82 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,202 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $90,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $207.36 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

