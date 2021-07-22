Eaton Vance Management Purchases 3,633 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.17% of Moody’s worth $97,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $719,086,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $379.00 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $381.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

