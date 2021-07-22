Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Linde worth $86,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $294.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.09. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

