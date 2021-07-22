Eaton Vance Management Sells 488,010 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488,010 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.30% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $124,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

