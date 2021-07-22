eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.81

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.81 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 135383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

Get eBay alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $5,784,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $159,503,000 after acquiring an additional 164,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.