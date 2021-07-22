eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,485.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, eBoost has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $1,485.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00372338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

