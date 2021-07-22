ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECN shares. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

ECN stock opened at C$10.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.14. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$10.05.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.606543 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.78%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

