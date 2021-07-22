Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.65 (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EGL traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 185.19 ($2.42). 76,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,937. The firm has a market cap of £186.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.78. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 152.50 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 209 ($2.73).

In related news, insider Malcolm Robert King bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,856 ($24.25) per share, for a total transaction of £111,360 ($145,492.55).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

