Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $3,171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $214.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.