Edgeware (EDG) Trading Down 27.1% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $23.76 million and approximately $479,628.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00848409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,330,036,563 coins and its circulating supply is 5,724,996,084 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

