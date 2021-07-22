Edison International (EIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.05. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

