Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 76,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Apple by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 332,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,674,000 after acquiring an additional 273,014 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,336,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.