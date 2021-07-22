Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 513,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,439,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of EW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,981. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,947,184. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

