Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,230,000 after acquiring an additional 375,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,947,184. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,981. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

