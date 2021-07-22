Effect.AI Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 77.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00247455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001526 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

